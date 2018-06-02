Leighton man toughs it out for mental health charity

A man from Leighton Buzzard and three of his friends have taken on one of the UK’s most gruelling obstacle courses to raise money for good causes.

Leighton Buzzard’s Paul Lockhart and friends Nick, Phil and Justyna successfully competed in the Tough Mudder obstacle course at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire on Sunday, May 20.

Paul, an office manager at law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan, took on the epic, and messy, 10-mile challenge to raise money for the mental health charity Mind, a charity close to his heart.

The 39-year-old managed to complete the course, which included icy tunnels, 20ft high walls and, of course, plenty of mud, despite suffering from an injury part way through.

He said: “I am so pleased to have raised over £600 for MIND. It makes getting an injury right at the end even more worthwhile.

“Thanks to all who have sponsored me and I look forward to next year’s event.”

Paul is still accepting donations on his fundraising page.

To support him in his mission, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulLockhart1

Mental health charity Mind provides advice and support to people suffering from mental health issues.