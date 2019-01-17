Leighton Middle pupil Maddie wins police poster competition to stop dangerous bike stunts

A talented Year 7 student from Leighton Middle School has won a Bedfordshire Police poster competition after her design wheelie impressed the judges.

Maddie King, 11, was awarded a ceramic-making session at ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’ and a £20 McDonald’s voucher for creating a poster to discourage anti-social behaviour on bikes.

PCSO Imran Khan, Maddie, and PCSO Rachel Carne hold a road safety assembly.

PCSO Rachel Carne launched the competition for Linslade and Leighton Middle Schools.

She said: “Maddie’s picture shows a clear message of the dangers and consequences that can result in pulling wheelies on roads, around the town, and in Waterborne Walk.

“The poster also explains the powers that can be used under ‘section 35, anti-social behaviour’, which can result in the bikes being seized.

“Four children have recently been issued anti-social behaviour contracts with four more in the pipeline!”

Maddie's poster is now displayed in the High Street and in Waterborne Walk shopping centre.

Maddie’s poster was chosen as the winner from a shortlist of 15 other entries.