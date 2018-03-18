Leighton mum gets Mother’s Day surprise

One lucky mum got a bundle of goodies, including a bouquet of beautiful flowers, on Mother’s Day thanks to two businesses.

Osborne Morris & Morgan solicitors teamed up with Leighton florists, Adrienne’s Flowers, in a competition to offer the perfect Mother’s Day gift for one special mum.

The lucky winner was Ashleigh Sullivan, from Leighton Buzzard.

Ashleigh said: “I was so excited to have won!

“It was my second Mother’s Day - my daughter is 19 months old, so I was rather excited.

“I shared the chocolates with my mum, the bubbles with my mother-in-law and the flowers were a treat for me!”

The competition featured on the law firm’s website and on their Facebook page.

Sarah Winters, from Osborne Morris & Morgan, said: “We were very excited to team up with Adrienne’s Flowers in this competition, so we could treat a special mum.

“A big thank you to Adrienne for the beautiful flowers, and to everyone who entered the competition.”

Osborne Morris & Morgan run several social media competitions throughout the year. To keep up to date and get involved, simply visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ommlaw.