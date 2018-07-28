Leighton mums-to-be offered Pilates classes

Women’s health physiotherapist and mum-of-two Jo Dyson also runs Mother Nurture Pilates, which offers mum and baby postnatal Pilates classes in Leighton Buzzard.

Now she is expanding to include antenatal Pilates classes.

Jo said: “Mother Nurture Pilates antenatal is a small group, four-week course suitable for ladies from 12 weeks into their pregnancy.

“Ladies will learn how to do meaningful, functional pelvic floor exercises which will enhance their pelvic health, not just in pregnancy but beyond. We will work all the areas needed to be strong in pregnancy and stretch and release areas known to get tight and stiff.

“My clinical background as a physiotherapist enables me to carefully select suitable exercises so if mums-to-be suffer with pelvic girdle pain, or back pain in pregnancy these exercises can be a real help in keeping symptoms at bay.”

Ladies will receive a goody bag which includes mum and baby items, exclusive discounts from local businesses plus a resistance exercise band and written exercise instructions to help mums exercise beyond the course itself.

The course starts on Wednesday, September 5, and runs from 8-8.45pm at The Studio, Boss Avenue, Leighton Buzzard. Bookings can be made via www.mothernurturepilates.com. For any enquiries (including registering for future courses) email jodyson18@gmail.com