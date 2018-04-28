Leighton opticians fund-raises for children’s charity

Two customers at a Leighton Buzzard opticians had a lucky strike after winning a competition in aid of a children’s charity.

Leighton Buzzard locals, John Faulkner and Betty Minter, were both awarded Easter-themed prizes by staff at Specsavers as part of an in-store fund-raiser and bake sale, which raised £144 for children’s hospice, The Pepper Foundation.

John won a hamper full of goodies and Betty won Easter eggs.

Store director, Ekta Kotecha, said: “We are very proud of our fund-raising achievements here at Specsavers.

“We love to host in-store fund-raisers and take part in activities in the name of charity, and our competition and bake sale were a great way to raise funds for The Pepper Foundation.

“On behalf of the store, I’d like to congratulate John and Betty, and thank Shrey Kotecha, Willis Flowers and The Party Shop for their help in making our fund-raiser a great success.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who visited us in store and contributed to our fund-raising total. Without their help we wouldn’t be able to support The Pepper Foundation in continuing its vital work for families.”

To book an eye or hearing examination at Specsavers Leighton Buzzard, visit 18 Waterborne Walk.

To find out more about The Pepper Foundation, go to www.pepper.org.uk