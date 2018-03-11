Leighton pair run pelvic health workshop for women

A women’s health physio and a fitness professional are running another pelvic floor and core health workshop after a previous event was a sellout.

Jo Dyson, a women’s health physio from St Jude’s Clinic/Pilates instructor at Mother Nurture Pilates, and Sarah Pearson, a female wellness fitpro from Pear Projects, will be running the fun and informative evening suitable for all women whatever stage in life on Tuesday, April 3, from 7.30pm-9pm at The Studio, 3 Boss Avenue, Leighton.

Sarah and Jo are passionate about women’s health and during the evening will teach strategies to help women connect with their pelvic floor muscles and guide them in how they can enhance their pelvic health.

With incontinence affecting one in three women in the UK and pelvic organ prolapse as common as affecting one in two women after childbirth, Sarah and Jo feel women need high quality advice and education to help these treatable and preventable conditions.

Ladies attending previous workshops found them to be welcoming, relaxed, fun and engaging despite tackling sensitive and often embarrassing subjects.

Places cost £20 and include a goody bag with useful resources and edible treats.

Booking is required via either www.MotherNurturePilates.com or www.PearProjects.com