Leighton pensioner publishes latest book

A writer from Leighton Buzzard has published his latest book.

Pensioner Tony Swann, 68, is keeping busy in his retirement. His latest offering is A little Essay on Spirituality, which joins his growing number of publications in various formats.

He said: “Fifteen years ago, when my dear son was only five, my world collapsed; the business failed, I divorced and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“My recovery, although it took a long time, has been a quest for emotional maturity, which I partially describe in this work. My son said ‘please write me something on how to get out of deep trouble’ and this is the result.”

The essay joins five other works on Amazon, particularly a psychological novella, The Spell Factory, which has received very good reviews, although Mr Swann admits he didn’t market the hardback version of the book properly when he released it in 1997.

He said: “I have learned that it is no good just publishing a book on the internet and expecting people to come to you.”

His latest publication is available on Amazon.