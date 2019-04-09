Leighton Road Surgery rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in CQC report

The biggest GP surgery in Leighton Buzzard has been rated “Requires Improvement” overall in its inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection for Leighton Road Surgery – which caters for over 22,000 people – was published last week and produced mixed findings about the surgery’s performance.

Leighton Road Surgery

Inspectors judged the surgery “Requires Improvement” in the sub-categories of safety and responsiveness, while it has been rated “Good” in the areas of effectiveness, care and leadership.

The report stated: “Patients told us they found accessing the practice by telephone was difficult.

“The GP National Survey results were below local and national averages.

“Complaints were appropriately responded to and analysed. The practice had responded to patient feedback and made improvements in relation to access, however levels of patient satisfaction was still low.”

All issues identified around safety in the report were apparently immediately rectified by the surgery.

It added: “Staff showed commitment to patient care and ensured their privacy and dignity was maintained at all times.

“The leadership, governance and culture of the practice promoted the delivery of high quality person-centred care. Staff told us that they felt supported.”

A surgery spokesman said: “Leighton Road Surgery were informed by the CQC of the rating at the end of March and took the decision to appeal the rating and provided additional evidence to the CQC on the areas requiring improvement.

“We were pleased to see that the CQC noted the immediate changes we implemented following their visit.

“The CQC rated Leighton Road Surgery ‘good’ in three out of the five areas, and we are working closely with Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group who are offering support to the practice to make continuous improvements, particularly in the other two areas.”