Leighton Scout fundraises for Jamboree trip

A Scout from Leighton is raising money for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Sam Wilkins, from 1st Leighton Buzzard Scout Group, is hoping to make the most of a fantastic opportunity and join more than 30,000 Scouts from all over the world in West Virginia in the summer of 2019 at the World Scout Jamboree.

The jamboree is held every four years and gives Scouts from around the globe the chance to meet, make friends and learn about each other’s cultures.

Sam had to take part in a rigorous selection process which included physical and mental challenges, an interview and team activities. Being selected was only the start as he now needs to raise £4,000 to pay for his trip and support other Scouts to attend.

Sam is the only Scout from Leighton Buzzard in the Bedfordshire contingent and is hoping for help from the town to raise this money.

Ed Goddard, Sam’s Scout leader, said: “The fund-raising aspect of the challenge is an important part of the process. Sam will have to learn a wide variety of skills, including communication, marketing, sales and budgeting and not least the determination to keep going.”

Sam is hosting a fund-raising bingo night at Stanbridge Lower School on Friday, February 2, when he will begin the evening with a presentation on his Scouting experience.

If you would like to support Sam with sponsorship or a donation, email samwilkinsjamboree2019@gmail.com or make a donation at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/world-scout-jamboree-2019-1