Leighton Scout leader goes on trip of a lifetime

A Scout leader from Leighton Buzzard will represent the UK at a European Scouting event.

Susan James will be attending Roverway 2018, in the Netherlands. Roverway is a gathering of Scouts and Guides aged 16 – 22 from across Europe and will be held at various venues in the Netherlands from July 21 to August 2.

Susan, 55, said: “I’ve been going to international camps since the 80’s, but that was with my group so this is the first big international camp that I’ve been on.

“If I had known I could go to Jamborees when I had the chance I would have gone, my daughter went to the Jamboree in Sweden and I felt a little bit jealous.

“I’m also going to get a bit of respite from being a carer.”

The UK Scout Contingent to Roverway 2018 will be made up of over 300 participants. They will join more than 3,000 other young people from almost all European nations, as well as some from other continents, to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and learning skills for life.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls wished participants the luck and said: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They are heading off on the trip of a lifetime.

“The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer: they will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others through this experience.”