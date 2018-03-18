Leighton Scout thanks residents for their support

Local Scout Sam Wilkins would like to thank the people of Leighton Buzzard for their fantastic support in helping him realise his dream of attending the World Scout Jamboree in the USA in the summer of 2019.

Sam’s first fundraising event, a bingo night, was a great success, helped by the enthusiasm of staff and pupils at Stanbridge Lower School. Sam would also like to thank the following businesses for the support of raffle prizes: Dee’s Cards, Cod & Waffle, Black Circle Records, Wild Wood, Leighton Buzzard Brewery, Chirozone, Joules, Bryerley Springs Stables, McDonald’s and Party Pieces.

Local businesses are also supporting Sam by selling wristbands which are available for a £1 donation at Wild Wood, Chirozone, Reasons to be Cheerful, Chapels Barbers and The Cupcake Cafe.

Why not go along and support Sam’s next event? The Five Bells at Stanbridge are dedicating their monthly quiz night in March to help Sam raise funds. Go along for a quiz – just £1 per person to enter and all quizzers can enjoy tasty fish and chips for half price! There will also be an opportunity to win some of those fantastic raffle prizes too! The quiz is on Tuesday (March 20) at 7.30pm.

If you would like to support Sam with sponsorship or a donation please e-mail samwilkinsjamboree2019@gmail.com or make a donation at https://tinyurl.com/yc2pabed