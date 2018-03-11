Leighton shop helps fix it for hospice

A Leighton shop has helped raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Keech Hospice Care is celebrating after being awarded £5,000 of funding from The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need.

The funding will be used towards converting two bathrooms into wet rooms on the children’s in-patient unit at Keech Hospice Care.

Melissa Blake, trusts and grants manager at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We’re very grateful for the support of the Screwfix Foundation.

“As a charity, Keech depends on around 70 per cent of the funding for its care services coming from the community for its survival.

“Donations like these will ensure we can keep providing all our services to adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes at a time in their lives when they need us most.”

Bonnie Sutherland, assistant branch manager of the Screwfix store in Leighton Buzzard, said: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation.

“Staff from across the business have held a variety of fund-raising events to raise vital funds for The Screwfix Foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”

For more information, visit screwfixfoundation.com