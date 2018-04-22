Leighton sisters Bake for Heroes

A bake sale organised by two schoolgirls has raised more than £600 for Bake for Heroes.

Easter holidays are usually for relaxing, but sisters Olivia Shipley, 12, who goes to Vandyke Upper School, and 14-year-old Amelia, who goes to Gilbert Inglefield Academy, decided to sign up for the third year to do the Bake for Heroes event, raising £600 with a cake sale and raffle.

This brings the total amount raised by the pair for the Help for Heroes charity in three years to just over £1,250.

The pair got through more than 70 free range eggs and 3kg of icing sugar baking their goodies.

Leading up to the event, Olivia registered online at Bake for Heroes to receive a free fundraising pack with balloons, posters and bunting. Invitations were made to advise family and friends of the ‘open house’ on April 15. The sisters wrote to four local companies for support, with Waitrose responding by providing a raffle prize and some ingredients.

There were more than 100 cupcakes, a range of large cakes of fruit, lemon and lime drizzle, raspberry and almond, chocolate, and carrot cake - requested by visitors to last year’s event, on offer.

Each person could eat in and/or take away and the sisters delegated tasks to their parents – with mum on the raffle and dad providing drinks.

Olivia and Amelia said: “We are very proud about raising such a brilliant amount of money for a deserving charity.

“It was so rewarding to see so many people come together to raise money for such a deserving cause and to see our hard work had paid off.

“Thank you to all our friends and family who attended the bake sale and also to the people who bought a raffle ticket as without them we couldn’t have raised £600 for the Help for Heroes charity.”