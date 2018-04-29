Leighton teenager passes tough music exam with flying colours

A young musician who goes to Vandyke Upper School has recently passed a tough music exam.

Hannah Thomson passed the ARSM (Associate of the Royal School of Music) Diploma with Distinction. She took the exam in March and is the first to take this new post Grade 8 diploma at the Leighton Buzzard Exam Centre.

Her programme had to be a 30-minute performance and was selected by Barbara Springthorpe, her piano teacher, to reflect Hannah’s versatility and piano skills, as well as being a challenge beyond Grade 8, which Hannah also passed with Distinction over a year ago.

It means Hannah can now add letters after her name before going on to study music at university.