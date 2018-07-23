Linslade Canal Festival promises some scorching hot entertainment

Linslade Canal Festival takes place on Saturday, July 28 with plenty on offer to entertain the whole family.

The fun starts at 11am at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, which is situated adjacent to the Grand Union Canal, and carries on until 5pm.

Promoting arts and crafts, cottage industries, life on the canal, conservation and heritage, visitors will have the opportunity to browse the numerous handcraft and trade stalls offering goods from jewellery, wooden items, unique gifts, plants, glassware and pet accessories alongside demonstrations of trades from yesteryear.

Walking along the towpath, visitors will find a large number of colourful narrow boats selling anything from hand crafted gifts, knitted items, to cheese, fudge and art work. New for 2018, there will be live demonstrations of blacksmith forging, a mobile petting farm, and the historical sand wagons make a welcome return to the canal.

Rural craft demonstrators will provide a visual insight into the traditional skills as well as Bee Skeps, Love Spoons, Corn Dollies, Basket Making and Besom Brooms offering visitors the chance to “have a go”.

A programme of live music will set your toes a tapping with styles ranging from folk to contemporary; so grab a hay-bale and relax with a local ale from the well-stocked bar.

The park offers plenty of space whether you choose a quiet corner to chill out and watch the world go by, picnic by the lakeside or enjoy the hustle bustle of the towpath.

Back again in 2018, the Fun Dog Show is lined up to take place from 12noon to 4pm with seven classes including Waggiest Tail to Most Handsome Hound. There is a charge of £1.50 per dog per class and entry forms will be available on the day.

Organisers, Leighton-Linslade Town Council, is mindful of the predicted weather conditions for the event and while they are hopeful of being able to run the dog show again this year, they will be seeking professional advice as to whether it is safe for the animals. They are also asking people to refrain from smoking on site due to the dryness of the grassland and wooded areas in which the event takes place.

Pedestrian admission to the festival is free. Nearby car parking is available for the event site at £5 per car. A charge of £2.50 for blue badge holders applies with free transfer to the event for the less mobile. These fees are collected by local voluntary organisations and a donation is made to local charitable causes.

A town council spokesman said: “We would like to say a big thank you to our supporters and local charities who assist us with the event which include HULA Animal Rescue, Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade & Pet Stop.”

For further details, contact the town council on 01525 631920; email: info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or see www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk.