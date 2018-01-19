Linslade house devastated by fire

A huge blaze ripped through a Linslade house yesterday morning, leaving the property with serious fire and smoke damage.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire in Finch Crescent at 8.46am on January 18.

Two fire engines from Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station and one from Dunstable community Fire Station were sent to the incident.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “When the first fire appliance arrived ten minutes later they found a fire in a downstairs living room of terraced property.

“Using a hose reel and a covering jet firefighters fought the blaze wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves against smoke and fumes. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

“The property was 25 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

“An adjoining property was also affected by smoke and naturally ventilated by the Fire and Rescue Service. Two persons treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters and handed over to the Ambulance service.

“The incident was closed at 9.46am.”