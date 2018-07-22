Linslade man’s 100 mile cycle in aid of children’s charity

A man from Linslade has won a place in a popular cycle event and is using the opportunity to raise money for charity.

Peter McLeod has won a place on the Prudential London-Surrey 100 mile ride.

Each year well over 100,000 people submit to the ballot to gain a place on the ride, which is one of the biggest cycling sportives in the world and held on closed roads in London and Surrey, this year on July 29.

Peter said: “At 74 years old and a regular cyclist this still represents a significant challenge for me.

“I do various rides to raise money for charities but this particular one offers the opportunity to cast a wider net than usual.

“My choice of the charity to support was a reflection of experience of my wife and I. Both of us lost parents to cancer. We are also always moved by the plight of children with cancer. I have chosen the Lennox Children’s Cancer Charity, who provide practical, financial and emotional support for kids and their families who are afflicted by this disease.

“At my age it is far from a given that I could have the opportunity to ride this sportive more than once in what remains of my life. I did get a place in 2016 and raised £520 for Willen Hospice. Gaining a place for the second time is quite precious, providing the basis to raise a similar funds for Lennox this time.”

To support Peter go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lennoxforkids