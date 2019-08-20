Linslade nursery children receive letter from Sir David Attenborough

Linslade nursery children were delighted to receive a letter from Sir David Attenborough, after writing to him to explain how they are helping the planet.

After thanking David for his devotion to animals and work in shedding light on crucial environmental issues, children from Cedars Day Nursery, of Mentmore Road, explained the ways in which they are trying to make a positive impact, including keeping the local area clean by litter picking.

In the hand written response to the children, David wrote: “Thank you so much for all you are doing to clear up the plastic that is littering our land and sea. You are, I am sure, making a real difference.

“Best wishes to you all, David Attenborough.”

Cedars Day Nursery Eco-Leader, Victoria Stone, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this response from David Attenborough as he is a wonderful role model and an inspiration to us all.

“The children have a huge amount of care and respect for the planet which is lovely to see, and to be acknowledged for this is very special.”

The nursery also holds a Green Flag award for exceptional environmental awareness.