Linslade’s New Road closed over weekend as work at sinkhole continues

A section of Linslade’s New Road will remain closed over the weekend whilst work continues at the sinkhole site.

The 8ft deep void was discovered on Wednesday afternoon and Anglian Water started work in the area that evening.

The hole being investigated. Photo:Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

Yesterday (March 7) it was confirmed that there was also a water leak at the site, which Anglian Water has now repaired; however, the cause of the sinkhole is still to be determined.

The Anglian Water engineers will be on site investigating during the course of the weekend, whilst they will also be repairing the road.

An Anglian Water spokesman, said: “The leak to our pipe has now been repaired. Work will be beginning to take the top layer of concrete off from over the hole over the weekend.

“This will allow teams to start backfilling and reinstating the surface on Monday.

“The same part of the road remains closed over the weekend and the start of next week whilst repairs continue.”

Have you been affected by the sinkhole? Send your pictures and stories to: joanna.gravett@jpimedia.co.uk