Linslade schoolgirl swam 1.5km in swimathon for charity

A six-year-old girl from Linslade swam 1.5km in a swimathon to raise money for two charities.

Eliza Balme, took part in Swimathon 2019 at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre on Sunday morning to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Eliza and Anne after the swimathon at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre

Her mum Anne, who also swam on Sunday, said: “We saw a poster a few months ago and she was really eager to do it, she loves swimming and completed her 800m when she was five, she really wanted to give it a go and she done really well.

“I am very proud of her and she is really proud of herself, she said to me that she was happy to be helping others by raising money and completing the swimathon.

“Everyone at the lesisure centre was really supportive and they played Queen, We Are The Champions, when everyone had finished and my daughter loves Queen so she really enjoyed that part as well!”

Between Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31, over 21,000 swimmers headed to over 600 pools across the UK to raise money for the charities.

Cancer Research UK, the world’s leading cancer charity is dedicated to saving lives through research and they receive no government funding for their work.

Marie Curie provides expert care, guidance and support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

Around 2,100 Marie Curie Nurses work day and night, in people’s homes all over the UK, providing hands-on care to people when they need it most.

Eliza has raised over £400 on her JustGiving page for the charities, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Eliza-Balme.