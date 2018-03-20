Lisa wants to help you declutter during Spring Clearing Week

A Professional Declutterer from Leighton Buzzard is offering tips on how to declutter your home, as part of Spring Clearing Week.

Spring Clearing Week (24-30 March) is being launched this year by the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO), in a bid to help the nation to clear out their stuff.

APDO members are keen to ensure people clear any physical clutter as well.

Lisa Pantling, of Leighton Buzzard, runs her own decluttering business and wants to help others have a clear out.

She said: “My advice would be, don’t be embarrassed, or afraid to ask for help - there is no judgement, and on one thinks there is anything strange about having a personal trainer when they want to get fit - so why not hire a Professional Organiser when you want to declutter!

“People can also look at www.apdo.co.uk for other organisers in their area who will all be insured, registered with data protection etc.”

If people would like to book a session with Lisa visit www.clutterfl.co.uk or call her on 07919156010 for a free telephone consultation.