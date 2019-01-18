Long-serving advisor Sue helped many Leighton Linslade residents with their problems

Volunteers and staff at Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade have been remembering a much-loved colleague who passed away recently after a short illness.

Sue Stott, who was 71 and lived in Stewkley with her husband Geoff, joined Citizens Advice in the town in 1993 and worked as a volunteer adviser until she became ill recently.

Her 25 years with the local advice service was celebrated this summer when she received a certificate from Tabitha Park, Chief Officer, to mark her long service with the charity.

During her years at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade Sue helped many hundreds of local residents.

Originally from Beverley, East Yorkshire, Sue and her family lived in Germany for a time before moving to Stewkley in 1991.

She also volunteered with the local Mursley-based branch of Riding for the Disabled for 27 years, and was a staunch member of the Stewkley Players.

Tabitha Park said: “Sue was a valued and very highly regarded member of the team here, and we will all miss her very much.

“She reflected only a few months ago on the many changes she had seen here over the last 25 years, including the move away from paper files to computers, and then the number of computer systems she had had to contend with! Sue helped many people in our town and will be fondly remembered.”