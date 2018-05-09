Loobi Crafts to host workshops with Greek mixed media artist

Loobi Crafts will be welcoming a Greek mixed media artist to The Craft Studio to host workshops in June.

Antonis Tzanidakis will be teaching four different workshops at The Craft Studio, on Lake Street, on Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9.

Some of the projects by Antonis Tzanidakis

Lisa Gretton, co-owner of Loobi Crafts, said: “I am very excited that mixed media artist Antonis Tzanidakis will be coming from Greece to teach workshops here.

“He is currently travelling all over the world to teach - Japan, Mexico, USA, Spain, Russia.

“I am honoured to have him visit us as well. He is an incredible, talented mixed media artist, an awesome teacher and has a great sense of humour.

“Anyone who comes to any of his workshops will have a great time and will learn lots of techniques.”

Each workshop will run for half a day, for more information call The Craft Studio on 01525 838535 or email 12thecraftstudio@gmail.com.