Loving wife and mum from Leighton Buzzard died in tragic RTC

A devoted wife and mother from Leighton Buzzard died in a tragic road collision, an inquest heard yesterday.

Laura Jones, 29, was driving on the B655 Barton Road near Pegsdon on October 19 last year when her Ford Mondeo collided with an Isuzu heavy goods vehicle.

The inquest at Ampthill Courthouse heard that “for unknown reasons” the mum-of-three had lost control of her vehicle when the collision occurred.

Mrs Jones’s husband Lee attended the inquest and described her as a devoted wife and mother “with a strong sense of right and wrong”, who demanded the highest standards of herself.

“To describe her as amazing would be an understatement”, he said.

There were no signs of intoxication, speeding or mobile phone use, and the driver of the Isuzu was commended by the coroner for an “impressive” response time in applying the emergency brakes.

Coroner Ian Pears said: “This was a tragic accident. Whilst we know the mechanics of what happened, what we don’t know is the cause.

“Clearly, Laura lost control while proceeding down the B655 towards Pegsdon and that had tragic results when she impacted into the oncoming Isuzu.

“We don’t know why she lost control. There’s no drinking and it doesn’t appear that she was tired or distracted on her mobile phone.

“The cause will never be known.”

The coroner concluded that Mrs Jones died as a result of a road traffic collision.