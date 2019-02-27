Lying Amazon delivery driver sentenced after stealing Wilma the puppy from her home in Marsworth

An Amazon delivery driver who stole a customer’s miniature schnauzer has been given a community order.

Levi Pislea, 22, took 11-month-old puppy ‘Wilma’ from the garden of her home in Marsworth during his delivery round last year.

The court heard how her owner, Richard Guttfield, was out playing snooker when the parcel was dropped off and when they couldn’t find her, the family contacted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for help.

An Amazon staff member checked the GPS tracking log and went to Pislea’s home where he recovered the dog four days after she was stolen.

Pislea, who worked for an independent delivery agency, claimed he had found ‘Wilma’ wandering in the street.

He also denied going near Mr Guttfield’s garden, but an app used to monitor his steps at work proved that was a lie.

On February 19 at High Wycombe Magistrates Court Pislea was sentenced to a 12 month community order, 150 hours of community service, and ordered to pay £705 in court costs.

Pislea, of no fixed address, denied the theft charge but was convicted at trial.