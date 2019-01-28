Man approaches schoolgirl in Leighton Buzzard alleyway

A schoolgirl was left shaken after she was approached by a stranger in a Leighton Buzzard alleyway this morning.

Bedfordshire Police has launched an appeal for more information about the incident, which took place near Richmond Road.

Crime News

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at around 8.10am this morning to reports that a girl was approached by a man while she was walking to school along an alleyway off Richmond Road, Leighton Buzzard.

“The girl ran away to a nearby relative’s house and the police were called.

“An officer attended and spoke to the girl, as well as the nearby school.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 64 of January 28.”