A man was arrested in Leighton Buzzard after a sting carried out by self-professed paedophile hunters.

At 1.40pm on Saturday, January 27, the man was filmed by ‘First Line Defence’ at Theedway in Leighton Buzzard, after allegedly arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl. Police were subsequently called and he was arrested.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “A 29-year-old man was arrested in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday, January 27. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”