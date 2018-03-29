Man arrested over schools hoaxes ‘threatening attacks’

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after schools across our area and beyond were put on alert after staff reported that they had been sent “threatening” emails.

An 18-year-old Hertfordshire man was arrested yesterday evening (Wednesday) on suspicion of making malicious communications relating to the threatening emails received by a large number of schools and colleges throughout the UK.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman said: “We understand these threats have caused considerable concern but we do not assess there to be an increased risk to the public.

“We believe this incident is linked to the hoax bomb threat that closed hundreds of UK schools last week. As this is a live investigation we are unable to comment further.”

Police confirmed that forces across the country reported similar incidents. The emails informed schools that they will be targeted in an attack. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said yesterday:

“We are aware of a series of malicious communications to schools across the country this morning (Wednesday 28 March).