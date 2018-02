A man has been charged with possession of a knife in Leighton Buzzard.

Bedfordshire Police stated officers searched a man in Lake Street on February 6.

A spokesman for the force added: “Dwaine Cartwright, 34, was arrested and has been charged with possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.

“He has been bailed and is awaiting court appearance at Luton Magistrates Court on March 1.”