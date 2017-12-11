Man robbed of surveying instruments in Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Road

A man was robbed of a significant amount of surveying instruments in Leighton Buzzard on Friday (December 8).

At around 2.45pm the man was working in Grovebury Road when he was approached by two men in a silver vehicle. One man pushed the victim to the ground before the second man loaded the equipment into the back of the car and made off towards the bypass.

The offenders were described as white, of average build and in their 30s. One is thought to have been around 6 feet tall and the other around 5’8”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference JD/53473/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.