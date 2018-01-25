Man suffers burns in van fire incident on Stoke Hammond bypass

A man was injured when his van caught fire on the A4146 Stoke Hammond bypass.

The incident happened near Soulbury on Wednesday (January 24) with firefighters called at 3.47pm.

One appliance and crew from Bletchley and two from Leighton Buzzard attended.

Firefighters used two hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus. A man suffering from what were believed to be minor burns to his hands was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

> Two people were injured in a collision between two cars in High Street, Edlesborough on January 17 at 8.53pm.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free them. Paramedics assessed three other people who were not trapped.