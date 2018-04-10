Marathon effort to raise money in sister’s memory

A man from Leighton Buzzard will be running the London Marathon in memory of his sister.

Andy Griggs, of Church Street, will be taking on the 26.2-mile challenge on April 22, the day before what would have been his sister’s 52nd birthday.

Andy's sister Anna Conquest

He will be raising money for Cancer Care Haematology Fund, his sister’s chosen charity. He hopes to raise £5,000, and has already raised over £3,000.

He said: “My sister sadly passed away on January 8. She was the bravest, most inspirational person you would ever meet. Anna was loved by many, she had a great group of friends and work colleagues and her husband, Andy, was one of the nicest people you could meet.”

Anna Conquest was given two months to live in 2014 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer and during in an operation to remove the tumour she died twice, before ending up in an induced coma. She passed away in January after fighting cancer for three years.

The 53-year-old said: “She never complained about her illness and always thought of others, in the three years that she fought the battle, she lived life to the full and defied the doctors time and time again.”

Andy on one of the parkruns after being out for 14 months

Andy has been training for the marathon with The Redway Runners and has done 42 different locations as a parkrun tourist.

He said: “I have never done a marathon before, this will be a big challenge for me. I applied to do the London Marathon two years ago, at the time Anna was terminal, I thought it would be nice to run it the day before her birthday, and we would have all been in London celebrating.

“But now, I will do it in her memory and I know she will be supporting me, it will be a really emotional run for me.

“I have received a lot of support from The Redway Runners, my Leighton Fun Runners friends and my local Parkrun in Rushmere, they have all helped me to come back after my time out. I also want to thank Brand Marketing Ltd Leighton Buzzard who kindly donated two shirts with my sisters picture on and charity details free of charge.”

To make a donation visit: https://make-a-donation.org/fundraisers/andy-griggs.