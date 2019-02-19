Masterclass with GB star at Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club

Great Britain women’s hockey star Zoe Shipperley will be running a hockey masterclass at Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club on Sunday, February 24.

Zoe, who is a defender for England and Great Britain, will be teaching the session from 10am.

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club is appealing for the public’s help in refurbishing their newly acquired clubhouse at Vandyke Upper School.

They are trying to raise £20,000 to renovate, decorate and kit out so it is operational for the club and wider community. Nicola Lacey, communication officer for the club, said: “We need a kitchen, bathroom, plumbing, heating etc, it has been estimated that we need to raise around £20,000 for it all.

“We want to raise awareness of what we are trying to do and where the money is going and how it will help the community as well as the hockey club.”

The hockey club is organising a social fundraiser at Southcott Village Residents Association Club, in Grasmere Way, Linslade, on Saturday, March 2.

Nicola added: “It is a sports day starting at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend, there will be a fee to pay per person to take part and the bar will be open all night.”