Meet the Princesses chosen for 2019 Leighton-Linslade Carnival duties

The 2019 Carnival Court for Leighton-Linslade has been selected.

The Senior Carnival Princess is Maisie Reyland who will be accompanied on the Royalty Float on Carnival Day (July 13) by Carnival Princesses Maya Esposito and Thea Shillingford.

Senior Carnival Princess Maisie Reyland with Carnival Princesses Maya Esposito and Thea Shillingford.

The Court was selected at the disco hosted by the Royal British Legion Club, and the disco was supplied by Strawberry Fieldz.

The selected Court members each received a goodie bag with a selection of gifts in them, balloons donated by Perfect Parties and bouquets of flowers donated by Eagle Graphic Printers.

Judges for the selection were Elliot Weedon (PCSO), Yasmin Edgeworth (Newport Pagnell Carnival Queen), Emma James (2009 Carnival Princess) and Tracey Quinn (TACTIC Centre) who had a difficult job deciding who was to be in the 2019 Court.

Carnival is now a membership organisation, and membership (which is free of charge) is available to anyone who has an interest in the wellbeing of the longest running community event in the town.

After the selection carnival chairman, Mark Freeman, told the LBO: “We are grateful to all those who supported the Carnival Court selection – RBL Club, LBO, EGP, Perfect Parties and our main Court sponsor Constantine Salon.

“Our thanks must also go to the panel of judges who selected Maisie, Maya and Thea to represent Carnival as our Court for 2019. It was a very tough choice for them to make, and I know that some of those not chosen were upset – I would urge them to come along again for the selection in 2020.”