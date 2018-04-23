‘Megamover sheets’ used to free obese patient from Linslade home

An obese patient from Linslade was freed from their home using rope rescue equipment, a titan stretcher, an aerial platform and megamover sheets, according to Beds Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from three stations – Leighton Buzzard, Luton and a specialist technical rescue team from Dunstable – were called earlier this month to assist East of England Ambulance Service removing the patient from their home.

In order to free the patient, crews used rope rescue equipment, a titan stretcher and megamover sheets.

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews from Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Luton assisted the ambulance service with a patient who could not be removed via the stairs from the first floor of their property for medical reasons.

“Firefighters used an aerial platform as a ‘high deviation point’ allowing rope rescue experts from Dunstable Fire Station to construct a system of ropes and pullies to facilitate the rescue.

“Once the patient was secure and stabilised crews were able to lower them from a first floor window in a basket stretcher and into the care of the paramedics.”