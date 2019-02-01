Member of the Royal Family due to make official visit to Leighton Buzzard next month

Leighton Buzzard is to host an official visit from a member of the Royal Family next month, the LBO can reveal.

The Princess Royal will be meeting staff and volunteers of Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade at its headquarters in Bossard House, West Street on Tuesday, March 5.

Members of the Royal Family

She is visiting in her capacity as Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux.

The Princess Royal is believed to be the first major Royal in modern times to visit the Leighton Buzzard area. Edward VII and Edward VIII both hunted locally when they were Prince of Wales and followed the Rothschild staghounds.

The Princess Royal started undertaking public work at the age of 18, when her first engagement was the opening of an educational and training centre in Shropshire in 1969.

Since then, she has established significant and ongoing relationships with a number of charities and organisations across the Commonwealth and has one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the Royal Family.

HRH Princess Royal

What do you think about the Royal visit? Will you be in town hoping to grab a glimpse of the Princess? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk