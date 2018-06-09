Mentmore Arts Festival breaks records

The 10th Mentmore Arts Festival was held over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

Fortunately all the forecast thunder storms occurred during the nights and the weather was warm and dry throughout the three days.

As usual, the village came out in support and the festival committee were delighted and extremely grateful for all the help provided with refreshments and sales, and behind the scenes with setting up and taking everything down again at the end of the weekend.

The atmosphere throughout the weekend was happy and excited with interest shown in previous and first-time exhibitors alike. As always, the church and village hall looked amazing with the wonderful displays from the talented artists.

The takings on the Friday preview night were the best ever and that set the scene for the rest of the weekend.

The three benefitting charities, National Autistic Society, Lindengate and SeeAbility provided information about their work with representatives chatting to visitors and answering questions.

The village hall garden seemed constantly full of people lunching or enjoying tea and cake and glasses of Pimm’s.

While final figures aren’t yet available, the organisers expect a record year with sales of art, refreshments and raffle tickets all exceeding previous years. The donations to the charities and St Mary’s Church will be announced shortly.

The festival committee would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved and, of course, all of the artists.