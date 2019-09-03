Mentmore, Cheddington and Edlesborough left with little or no water as main bursts at golf club

Villagers in Mentmore, Cheddington and Edlesborough were left frustrated at the weekend after a water main burst at Mentmore Golf and Country Club.

Villagers of Cheddington reported problems in the area on Saturday (August 31), which they say left them without water until Sunday afternoon (September 1).

Residents in Edlesborough also said they had problems during this time.

Some Edlesborough villagers reported low pressure on Sunday morning and claimed that Anglian Water had said the issue would be fixed at 2pm.

One resident also told the Gazette that on the Sunday residents had taken to social media to complain: there was “low pressure” in Church End and “no water at all” in Pine Road. Residents’ water pressure was also reported to be low in Northall.

In the end it was resolved on Sunday evening.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman: said, “Due to a burst water main at Mentmore Golf and Country Club late on Saturday evening there was intermittent disturbance to some customers’ water.

“The repair was fixed by early evening on Sunday and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this caused over the weekend.

“The weekend’s burst mainly caused some intermittent disturbance to the villages of Mentmore and Cheddington.

“However, there may have been some fluctuations in pressure for some of the surrounding villages (including Edlesborough) due to the change in the network.”

Did you know that if you experience water problems in your area, you can visit the Anglian Water website to receive the latest updates: https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/AnglianWater