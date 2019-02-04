Minister sees how college’s Leighton Buzzard campus is changing lives

The Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Anne Milton MP, was among the VIP guests given a tour of Central Beds College’s Leighton Buzzard campus last month.

The Minister was joined on the January 24 visit by South West Beds MP Andrew Selous. They spoke with college staff, prospective students and parents during the college’s open event to find out more about skills delivery in the FE sector and the introduction of T-Level qualifications.

The MPs and Dr Julie Mills, principal of Milton Keynes College, were given a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities at the campus which specialises in IT, business and cutting-edge construction and engineering skills development. They also had the opportunity to experience the practical activities that had been arranged, including the Minister working with IT staff to create a functioning radio station.

Principal and CEO Ali Hadawi sadi: “I was delighted to welcome the Minister to our Leighton Buzzard campus. The Minister congratulated the college staff for their delivery of skills development to support the needs of the local community and upon the significant growth that the college had achieved over the past three years.

“The Minister was forthright in her support for young people to build their careers through both technical and vocational qualifications and apprenticeships training in further education.”

Mrs Milton has been visiting further education providers that are going to be delivering T-levels in 2020 to show her support and expressed her passion for the growth of STEM subjects. During her visit, she said: “Further education changes lives. It’s the way both young and older people develop the skills that employers and local communities need.

“It was fantastic to visit Central Bedfordshire College and to meet the staff and students. They are doing brilliant work here to make sure more local people can gain important STEM skills so they can get a good job and career.

“I wish them all the best and look forward to hearing about the progress they are making.”

Mr Selous added: “It was excellent to welcome the Schools Minister to see this important training facility in Central Bedfordshire’s largest town.

“This type of skills training is essential to help businesses expand and to provide rewarding, well-paid jobs to local people.”

Mr Hadawi added: “We are extremely proud of our college’s growth and commitment to supporting the needs of our local community and I’m delighted that this has been recognised by Anne Milton and Andrew Selous during their visit.

“I strongly believe it is a reflection of the hard work and achievements of the college’s students, and the commitment and dedication of the staff and governors at the college.”