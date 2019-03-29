More attractions revealed for Leighton Buzzard’s special 30th anniversary May Fayre

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade have confirmed more attractions for the 30th anniversary of the May Day Fayre on Monday, May 6.

Joining the festivities will be the award winning Grafton District Scout Band, Balloonatic, Zoot the man on stilts and,after a show-stopping performance last year, the full Revellers Steel Band who are famous for their performances at the Luton Carnival.

Balloonatic

As this is a special year, Rotary say they still have more attractions to announce, so watch this space!

It’s also not to late to book a stall for your business or charity. Just get in contact with Leighton Linslade Rotary either via its Facebook page or via the website www.leightonlinsladerotary.com

Grafton District Scout Band