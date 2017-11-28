Morrisons appeal to customers to give a toy to KidsOut

Morrisons will be supporting KidsOut this festive season with a toy donation station in store.

The supermarket on Lake Street, has chosen to support the charity and is appealing to its customers to donate toys to give to underprivileged children.

KidsOut works to give disadvantaged children positive experiences to support them becoming future members of society and the workforce.

Katharine Smith, community champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, said: “I’m pleased to announce that Morrisons are again supporting children’s charities across the country.

“We are appealing to the generous people of Leighton Buzzard for toy donations for underprivileged children this Christmas.

“The donation station will be accepting gifts of unwrapped toys and children’s books until Monday, December 18. Morrisons would like to wish all their customers a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

The charity believes all children deserve fun and happiness, it organises fun days out, online resources to help with education and the toy box appeal.