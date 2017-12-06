Morrisons Leighton Buzzard thanks customers for continued support towards local charities

Leighton Fun Runners volunteered to do a bag pack in Morrisons to raise money for Willen Hospice.

The runners helped shoppers pack their bags at the supermarket on Lake Street, raising £475.17 for the hospice in Milton Keynes.

>> Morrisons Leighton Buzzard raised £5,379.74 for the Poppy Appeal last month.

Katharine Smith, community champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, said: “This was achieved with the help from RAF Veteran who has sold poppies in our store for a number of years.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their generosity.”