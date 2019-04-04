MP stands by Leighton-Linslade parents fighting price increase at Tiddenfoot

The MP for South West Bedfordshire is fighting the corner of Leighton-Linslade parents who are protesting against a 30 per cent increase in the prices of lessons at Lifestyles@Tiddenfoot.

A recent message from Stevenage Leisure Limited and Central Bedfordshire Council informed parents that as of April 1, a 30 minute group lesson for one child would increase from £22.50 (per month) to £29.60 - a rise that families say will stretch parents’ budgets too far and prevent children from learning an essential life skill.

Andrew Selous MP

Andrew Selous MP has been contacted by parents about the matter.

He said: “A 31.5 per cent price rise is a huge annual increase. While it is good that wages are now rising faster than prices, very few Tiddenfoot parents will have seen their incomes rise this much. I have written to Stevenage Leisure to ask them to implement this rise over a number of years, not all in one go, and to ask whether they will expand their concessionary price scheme for those on low incomes should this be necessary, to ensure that no child loses out on swimming lessons.”

