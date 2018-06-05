Multiple car pile up in Linslade after ‘police chase’

A multiple car collision on Linslade’s Old Road has taken place this afternoon, following what is believed to have been a police chase.

At least three cars were involved in the pile up, which happened around 4pm, as residents became aware of a “large amount of police activity” in the area and rushed to the scene.

One eyewitness told the LBO: “I popped down to look and could see the results, apparently it was a police chase.

“I think a VW Scirocco car was being pursued - that was in quite a state.

“They had to block off three roads - Stoke Road, Old Road and the turning from Wing Road to the main road.

“Traffic was diverted.

“I’ve never seen so many police in the town!”

Bedfordshire Police has been contacted for a statement.