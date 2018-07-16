Multiple crews of firefighters spend three hours dealing with stubble fire in Cublington

Firefighters were called to a stubble fire in Cublington on Saturday at about 7.45pm.

The incident in Whitchurch Road, Cublington saw two crews from Aylesbury, two from Leighton Buzzard, one

from Bletchley, one from Woburn, and one from Berkshire attend.

Over the course of three hours, firefighters used three hose reels, water backpacks, beaters and a high-pressure lance to control and extinguish the stubble fire that was working its way towards neighbouring standing crop.

> Today (Monday) at 8.48am, firefighters from Aylesbury dealt with a fire in the open at Aylesbury Road, Wing.