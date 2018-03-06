Mum’s chilling warning as Tiddenfoot staff wear scarves, coats and a foil blanket on poolside

Central Bedfordshire Council has admitted there are faults with the air handling units at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre after complaints about cold temperatures.

One woman – who does not wish to be named – claims that pool instructors were forced to wear scarves and coats to stay warm.

Cllr Brian Spurr & Cllr Caroline Maudlin at the Tiddenfoot relaunch in 2014

She said: “During my child’s swimming lesson... although the pool was warm, the air temperature was 6° and the instructors were wearing coats and scarves. The lifeguard covered himself with a foil blanket! The instructors were using floats to try and block up a hole in the wall.

“The showers are often cold and people are reserving cubicles, despite lots of signs telling them not to.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “We have unfortunately had an issue with recurring faults in two relatively new air handling units in Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre’s swimming pool halls, which we are taking really seriously.

“We are working with the original installers and manufacturers and a number of contractors to resolve the issues. We are also engaging with a specialist consultant to look at new measures to tackle this in the long-term.

“In the meantime, we are able to provide temporary hot air heating to the small pool when required. The water temperature is maintained separately and has not had any problems. Cooler air temperatures are experienced when the air handling units fail to start or cut out. We are re-starting the air handling units as quickly as possible.

“The staff at Tiddenfoot regularly send communications when air temperature is low. Due to the lower air temperatures, it would not be unusual to see pool staff wear warmer clothes. There are notices in the leisure centre to inform customers of the issues.”

Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre was relaunched as lifestyles@tiddenfoot in September 2014 following £2m investment from CBC.

