Music and learning at Rushmere Country Park

A number of fundraising events have been organised at Rushmere Country Park.

All the funds raised will go towards running the park, which is managed by The Greensand Trust.

On Tuesday, February 6, at 11.30am, the 2018 season of Tree Tops Talks starts with An Introduction to Herons.

Volunteer Judith will take a look at the heron family with a little history, their breeding, biology and eating habits, and a closer look at the herons of Rushmere.

Tickets cost £4 (including £2 to spend in the café). Go to www.greensandtrust.org/Event/introduction-to-herons

On Friday, February 23, there is an evening of Rat Pack classics with Ryan Beange. Go to www.greensandtrust.org/Event/ryan-beange for details.

On, Friday, March 23, Natasha Seale returns to present a mix of contemporary classics and her own songs. Go to www.greensandtrust.org/Event/natasha-seale-live-jazz-soul-and-blues.

At both concerts, food is available from 6pm with the music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 (18+ only) and include a drink and parking.