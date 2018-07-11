Mystery over who posted ‘It’s Coming Home’ at real time timetable boards in Leighton Buzzard

Messages of support for England’s World Cup semi final have been spotted in Leighton Buzzard - but there is a mystery around who posted them.

Nikki Spence saw ‘It’s Coming Home’ on the real time timetable boards at the bus stop on Stanbridge Road just before Lywood Road.

She said: “The message has been seen on the High Street and Roundel Drive’s bus stop too.

“I think it’s awesome!

“The country is so united right now which is a wonderful thing to see and to be a part of, and it all comes down to those three words; so I think it’s a great idea and I commend the person behind it!”

The messages of support have gone down well with passengers but nobody seems to know who is behind them.

The real time timetable boards are not operated by Arriva and Central Bedfordshire Council, who manage most of the boards, were unaware of the messages and said that some of the bus operators manage the boards.

A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm that we did not post the messages on the real time timetables.”

Arriva, who said they were not behind the timetable messages, will however be backing Gareth Southgate’s team when they take on Croatia tonight. A number of buses in Bedfordshire had ‘#ItsComingHome’ on the destination blinds.

Simon Finnie, Area Managing Director for Arriva: “We are really proud of England getting to the world cup semi-finals and wanted to join our customers in celebrating the team’s success whilst showing our support for the semi-final this evening.

“Arriva buses across the UK are displaying #its coming home on destination blinds and the feedback has been really positive. We wish England every luck this evening - #its coming home!”

