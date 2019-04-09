New book explores 50 buildings in Leighton Buzzard

A book exploring some of Leighton Buzzard’s key buildings has been published.

Paul Rabbitts, from Leighton Buzzard, wrote the book, Leighton Buzzard in 50 buildings, to look into the town’s history and celebrate the local architecture.

The Italianate-styled White House is one of the buildings featured in the book

The book was published in March and has been well received, it has a mix of Leighton Buzzard’s old and new buildings.

Paul said: “The book celebrates the wonderful buildings in Leighton Buzzard.

“It has gone down really well and there have been some wonderful comments on a Leighton Buzzard Facebook group dedicated to Leighton Buzzard interested people.

“I love this town and as I’m quite new to the area I wanted to learn more about the town’s history, there are some amazing buildings here.

Sorelli caf� and restaurant is one of the buildings in the book

“It was actually really good fun doing the book, I enjoyed all of it, and I took all the photos myself. I started last summer and it took about three months to do, the hardest thing was choosing which buildings to include in the book.

“The response to the book has been amazing.”