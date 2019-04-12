New Café in the Park set to open in Leighton Buzzard

Final preparations are being made ahead of the launch of Leighton Buzzard’s new Café in the Park next Thursday.

The plan is for the new community café in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, in Leighton Buzzard town centre, to provide freshly prepared, homecooked food and Fairtrade beverages at reasonable prices.

In addition, staff from Community Action Bedfordshire will be at the café providing information on local services, community groups and organisations.

The café will provide free wifi, plus a Chatter and Natter Table, offering a space for people to talk.

The project has been led by the charity Community Action Bedfordshire, which has contributed £10,167.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council provided the venue plus £7,673 in funding.

Funding of £113,000 from Central Beds Council has been used to equip and update the existing kiosk building and provide a canopy at the front.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has funded a storage area to the side of the building and additional tables for the outside seating area.

Community Action Bedfordshire won the competitive tender to provide food, ice cream and refreshments from the kiosk for the next five years.

The charity’s Community Connections Advisers will also work with the town council and others to organise and promote community activities in the park, such as sandcastle competitions, buggy runs, children’s storytime, yoga in the park, afternoon teas for the over 50s and petanque.

Leighton-Linslade town clerk Mark Saccoccio said: “The café will help realise a long-held aspiration of the town council to provide a quality facility within our premier park, which attracts over 500,000 visitors a year.”

Café in the Park will open at 10am on Thursday April 18, and will then be open from 8am to 6pm daily.

To find out more follow @cafeintheparklb on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.